Catherine Giavis Gatzimos
Catherine Giavis Gatzimos

Catherine Giavis Gatzimos, 96, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:45 am, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Canterbury Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born November 7, 1923 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Demetrios and Nicoleta (Karras) Giavis.

Catherine married Christos Gatzimos in Lowell, Massachusetts on July 31, 1949; he died January 30, 1999. She comes from a family of artists and has been interested in art since childhood. She attended the Fine Arts and Printmaking programs at Indiana University-Purdue University in Fort Wayne, where she earned several awards. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis. Catherine enjoyed going to Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts and Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Vassilios "Bill" (Crystal) Gatzimos of Nashville, Tennessee, Christa (Tom) Franke of Monroeville, Indiana, and Dr. Alex (Kathryn) Gatzimos of Osceola, Indiana, daughter-in-law, Colleen (Gregg) Gatzimos-Reed of Wabash, eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Dimitri Gatzimos, three brothers, Harry, Ted, and Vassilios Giavis, and her sister, Sophia Giavis.

Private services will be at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with David Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Lagro. Friends may call 4-7 pm Friday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial is American Heart Association.

The memorial guest book for Catherine may be signed at http://www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
1241 Manchester Avenue
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-8879
July 9, 2020
American Heart Association
