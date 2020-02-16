|
|
Life Long Pepperell Resident
Pepperell
Catherine "Kay" M. (Lorden) Hynes passed away peacefully at her home on February 10, 2020. She was 90 years old. Mrs. Hynes was born in her home on March 3, 1929 a daughter of the late Charles W. and Josephine (Gardner) Lorden. She was the loving wife of the late John C. Hynes who predeceased her in 2006.
A lifelong resident of Pepperell where she attended the schools, she was a graduate of Pepperell High School Class of 1947. Upon graduating she enrolled in the former Fitchburg State Teachers College graduating with the Class of 1951. Following graduation she was a longtime Teacher with the Town of Pepperell as an Elementary School Teacher, having spent most of her career at the Peter Fitzpatrick Elementary School. In addition to her teaching endeavors, she also served as Director of the Pepperell Recreation's Summer Playground, a program geared toward local youngsters. Mrs. Hynes was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph's Church.
Kay is survived by her children John C. Hynes Jr. and his wife Susan of Kennebunk, ME, Jodi Gladstone of Sandwich, MA, Charles Hynes, and Elizabeth and her husband Henry Mullholland of Tewksbury, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six brothers and one sister.
HYNES
Catherine M. "Kay" (Lorden). February 10, 2020. Visiting hours will be held at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St. Pepperell, MA on Saturday, February 22 from 9 - 11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friends of the Lawrence Library, P.O. Box 30 Pepperell, MA 01463. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. PEPPERELL, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020