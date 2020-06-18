Former Billerica Tax Collector
Billerica – Catherine "Kay" M. Buckland, Age 86, beloved wife of Leonard A. Buckland died Monday at Wood Haven Senior Living in Tewksbury with her husband by her side.
She was born in Somerville, November 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Dunn) Dwyer and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1942.
Kay was employed as the Tax Collector for the Town of Billerica for 24 years prior to her retirement. She was an active communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica.
Besides her parents, Kay is survived by her sons, Leonard Buckland Jr. and his wife Donna of Chelmsford and William Buckland and his wife Jean of Billerica; her daughter, Kathy Blinn of ME; her brother, John Dwyer and his wife Luann of Billerica and is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Joseph Dwyer.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church and burial will be take place at Fox Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01853. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Catherine "Kay" M. Buckland
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.