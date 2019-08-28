|
Catherine Dobi, age 99, of Billerica, MA, formerly of Fairfield, CT, died peacefully at Brightview Concord River on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born on May 5, 1920 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Perrygrove) Maguire. She was the wife of the late Ernest Dobi. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will truly be missed.
Catherine is survived by her son, Ernest T. Dobi and his wife, Ellen; her three precious grandchildren, Christopher Dobi and his wife Sara, Katherine Dobi, and Michael Dobi, and 2 great-granddaughters. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Patricia Maguire of Sunnyvale, CA and Leah Dobi of Fairfield, CT; and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her brothers John, Thomas, and James Maguire and her sister, Shirley Maguire.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Brightview Concord River and Compassus Hospice for their care of Catherine during the last few years.
Friends and family may call at Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd. (Rte. 3A), Billerica on Friday, August 30th from 10 AM – Noon. Burial will be in Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a .
