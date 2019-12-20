Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Catherine M. Mackesy


1936 - 2019
Loving Mother and Sister

Billerica – Catherine M. Mackesy – Age 83, wife of the late Frederick G. Mackesy, Jr. died Thursday at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Arlington, MA, June 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Catherine (Duncan) Coughlin and lived in Arlington before moving to Billerica in 1975.

Catherine was employed as a Medical Transcriptionist prior to her retirement and was a Professional Handwriting Analyst. She was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Billerica and was the former Choir Director and a CCD Teacher at the church.

She is survived by her son, Frederick "Ted" G. Mackesy of Billerica and her daughter, Susan Mackesy and her partner Fiona Fraser of Lowell; her sister, Jeanne Coughlin of Framingham and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James and William Coughlin and Dorothy DeFlaun.

A visitation will be held Saturday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 9-10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
