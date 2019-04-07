|
|
Catherine M. Maynard
of Lowell
LOWELL - Catherine M. Maynard, 70, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gene Maynard with whom she would have celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary this coming September.
She was born February 3, 1949 in Cambridge and was a daughter of the late John J. Allen and the late Catherine V. (Yasigian) (Allen) Anglin. She was raised and grew up in the Watertown and Woburn areas, where she attended the Woburn Schools. Later she graduated from North Cambridge Catholic.
She married the love of her life with whom she shared almost fifty years of marriage. They made their home in Lowell where she volunteered at the Shelter and was a member of the Board of Directors of Merrimack Valley Legal Service as well as the Board of Directors of Community Teamwork. Catherine also loved gardening. She had worked as an office worker prior to her retirement and was a longtime friend of Bill W.
In addition to her beloved husband, Gene, she is survived by her two sons, Timothy Maynard and his wife, Wendy of Berlin, NH, and Peter Maynard of Glasboro, NJ; her sister, Mary Ames of Woburn; as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins. She also leaves behind her many friends including Deb T., Janet S., and Todd M.
Catherine was predeceased by her brother the late Joey Allen.
MAYNARD - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION FROM 4 UNTIL 7 PM, ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 7:30 PM, AT THE FUNERAL HOME. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2019