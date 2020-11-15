Of Hollis, NH, formerly of Westford, MA
Catherine M. (Pierson) Souza, 90, of Hollis, NH formerly of Westford, MA, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, NH surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to Francis X. Souza with whom she would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on May 16, 2021.
Born in Marblehead, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine Pierson. She graduated from Swampscott High School with the class of 1948.
Catherine previously worked for the Chelmsford Medical Associates of Chelmsford, MA.
She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Nashua, NH and a former communicant and member of the Parish Sodality of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford.
Catherine was a member of the Chelmsford Senior Center. She volunteered at many Cub Scout activities when her sons were involved in scouting. Catherine's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Paul Souza of Idyllwild, CA, James and his wife, Florence Souza of Andover, MA and John and his wife, Christine Souza of Hollis, NH; three daughters, Patricia Souza of Clermont, FL, Janet and her husband, Robert Van Gelder of Truckee, CA and Carol Rock of Dunstable, MA; one sister, Elizabeth and her husband, Harold Waitt of Acton, ME; eleven grandchildren, Gregory Souza, Jessica Souza, Kathleen Souza, Kimberly Souza, Camille Souza, Collin Souza, Cameron Rock, Bethany Rock, Erica Van Gelder, Marc Van Gelder and Amy Van Gelder and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Arthur Pierson and James Pierson, both of Lynn, MA.
Private services were held.
Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com