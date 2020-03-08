|
Catherine M. Tucke of Chelmsford, MA, Centerville, MA, and North Ft. Myers, FL. passed away on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at the age of 88. She was married to the late Gerald C. Tucke. Catherine is survived by four children and spouses Sheila Tucke and Philip Pears of Westford, Deborah and John Dupuis of Nashua, NH, Gerald and Susan Tucke of Tyngsboro, and Matthew and Patricia Tucke of Westwood, MA, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, John A. Mallon and his wife Cherie of Summerville, SC. as well as their 3 children. She is predeceased by her parents.
Catherine was born in Lowell, on May 5, 1931 the daughter of the late Harold J. and Emma Fitzgerald Mallon. She graduated from St. Patrick High School with the class of 1948, and was in the first class of women from Boston College, School of Nursing, 1952.
Catherine retired from the Lowell District Court as a probation officer after 22 years.
She traveled all over the world with her husband. Enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and winters in North Fort Myers, Florida.
She loved to share happy times with her family at the beach on Cape Cod. Catherine enjoyed socializing with her friends from the court house over the years and those in Florida. She had a kind, generous spirit and was loved by all who met her. The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice staff of Cape Cod. We were very grateful for the wonderful care of the 4 women who were with her everyday: Linda Parent, Dawn Fiandaca, Deb Parris and Lynn Murphy for their kindness and care of Catherine.
