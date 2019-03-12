Catherine Mary Peltier Lallas



Catherine Mary (Peltier) Lallas, known as Kay, passed away on Saturday, March 9th at the D'Youville Life Care Center in Lowell. Kay was a devoted wife to her husband James C Lallas, a loving mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished homemaker, a gifted seamstress, and a talented cook who always relished a good meal. After raising her children, Kay worked as a tax examiner for the IRS., and a sales clerk at Jordan Marsh. She and Jim enjoyed winters in Florida during their retirement years.



Kay has fought a long battle against the advancement of Alzheimer Disease. The family wishes to extend their endless gratitude to the staff of the D'Youville Life Care Center for the dedicated care, compassion and affection they provided Catherine.



Catherine, known among her family as Petey, was born September 13, 1925 to Lawrence Peltier and Catherine Mary (Anderson) Peltier. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Cheryl J and Thomas Southworth, Sandra L and Arthur (Tom) Logan and Catherine (Kate) I Lallas and James Fritz.



Also by her grandchildren and spouses: Amy Southworth and Tim Campbell, James and Sandra Southworth, Abby Logan and Jeffrey Teeple, Jennifer and Anthony Ackil, Fiona Catherine Noring, Lily Fritz and her fiancé Khai Vanvu, and Annie and Matt Peterson.



And her great-grandchildren: Nathan and Lindsey Campbell, Henry and Lucas Teeple, James and William Ackil, Lance and Logan Peterson and Khai Vanvu Jr.



Catherine is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Lallas and many beloved nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by Her husband of 66 years, James C Lallas, her son James C Lallas Jr., her sister Eleanor Lawrenson (and husband Henry Lawrenson), her brother Lawrence Peltier and best friend and sister-in-law Pauline Howard (and husband Clare Howard).



Also George Lallas, Martha and Chester Shaw, Samuel Lallas, Nicolas Lallas, Mary and Philippe Brouilliette, Stavroula (Honey) and Richard Levasseur.



LALLAS - Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 13th, from 9:30AM - 10:30AM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, MA, with her service to follow. Burial at Westlawn Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Catherine's honor to the at act.alz.org.