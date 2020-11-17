WELLS, ME - Catherine F. (Powers) Morrill, age 81, a longtime resident of Wells, ME and former longtime Lowell resident died peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Morrill, to whom she was married for 59 years.
She was born in Lowell on November 15, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Francis and Catherine (Gleason) Powers. She was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsborough. She went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Lowell State College and she continued her life long passion for learning by earning her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Lowell.
Prior to her retirement, Catherine was employed for 37 years as a teacher for the Lowell Public Schools. Catherine taught many different grades and subjects. During her decades long career she had the opportunity to influence many young minds. She loved teaching and would often remark how satisfying it was to see a child's eyes light up when they mastered a new skill.
Catherine loved traveling. She enjoyed researching the locations she wanted to visit and would often seek out unique places that were off the beaten path. When she retired, she moved to the Maine seacoast. She enjoyed the the warm summer days and calm ocean while walking on the sand; always with Richard close by her side. She also enjoyed taking a ride after a Nor' Easter to marvel at the ocean's fury.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her husband Richard in the company of her loving family. She held a special place in her heart for her adoring grandchildren and most recently great grandchildren who she lovingly referred to as "the greats". Her family had exceptional respect for "Mimi" and would often seek her comfort and sage advice.
In addition to her husband, Catherine is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Shaun and Karen Morrill of York, ME, Stephen and Cheryl Morrill of Lowell, and Timothy and Margaret Morrill of Atkinson, NH; her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine "Katie" and Donald Cyr of Danville, NH; twelve grandchildren, Meghan LeCornec and her husband David of Pepperell, Timothy Morrill of Quincy, Colleen O'Donnell and her husband Trevor of Somerville, Alice-Ann Rheault and her wife Laura of Hudson, NH, Rebecca Morrill of Lowell, Kelsey Morrill and her boyfriend Jacob Manoian of Lowell, Emily Morrill and her boyfriend Tyler Giordano of Plaistow, NH, Kara Hartigan and her husband Thomas of Atkinson, NH, James Morrill and his wife Ellen of Atkinson, NH, Mary Morrill of Atkinson, NH, David Cyr of Danville, NH and Brett Cyr of Danville, NH. She also is survived by eight great grandchildren, Mia, Ella, Penelope, Margaret, Scarlett, Evelyn, Katyann, and Henry. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Patricia Grygiel and her husband Joseph of Londonderry, NH, as well as two sisters-in-law, Nancy Powers of Wells, ME and Patricia O'Connor of Lowell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Stephen Powers.
MORRILL - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Catherine's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing are required at all services. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
