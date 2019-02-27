Cathleen E. (Tompkins) Layton

of Westford



Cathleen E. (Tompkins) Layton, 66, of Westford, Ma, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, peacefully at her home.



She was married to the late Jessie A. Layton her soul mate, who died December 13, 2018.



Born in Concord, MA on Jan. 02, 1953 she was the daughter of Roberta (Allen) Nowak and the late James Tompkins. She graduated from Maynard High School with the class of 1971.



Mrs. Layton enjoyed being employed with North reading Transportation as a school bus driver; she always said that the children made her laugh and smile every day.



Cathleen loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren and took great pride in her home and yard. Mrs. Layton was a co-owner of CJ Trucking of Westford.



Besides her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Denene Hurteau and her husband Shawn of Shirley, MA, two stepsons, Daniel Layton and David and his wife Ellen Layton all of Lowell, stepdaughter, Darlene Rayne of Spring Hill, FL, three brothers, Robert and his wife Courtney Tompkins of Arizona, James and Debra Tomkins of Florida, and Steven and his wife Donna Tompkins of Ayer, MA, 11 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and many friends.



She was the sister of the late Kenneth Tompkins and David Nowak.



LAYTON - Cathleen E. (Tompkins) of Lowell, Ma died Feb. 21, 2019. Visiting hours Friday, 4 to 6 P.M. Funeral to follow at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary