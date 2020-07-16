1/1
Cathleen P. Zechner
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Loving Mother, Grandmother

Great Grandmother and Sister

BILLERICA – Cathleen P. (Flint) Zechner, age 85, beloved wife of the late Otto J. Zechner Jr. died Monday at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in Boston, April 15, 1935 a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Cathleen H. (Palmer) Flint and lived in Medford and Ohio before moving to Billerica in 1961.

Mrs. Zechner worked at the former Michaels Bakery in Billerica, was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Billerica as well as being a member of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by two sons, Mark Zechner and his wife Donna and Chris Zechner and his wife Gail all of Billerica; three daughters, Wendy Blanchard and her husband Kevin of Billerica, Heidi Penny of Billerica and Darcy Tanner and her husband Jimmy of Woburn; one brother, John Howard Flint of Nashua; four sisters, Lelah Costello of N. Reading, Sandra DeSharnais, Louise Flint and Charlotte Flint all of Nashua as well as 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the mother-in-law of the late Steve Penny and sister of the late Ralph Flint and Martha Dougherty.

ZECHNER – Of Billerica, formerly of Medford and Ohio, July 13. Cathleen P. (Flint) Zechner. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 17, at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell General Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Cathleen P. Zechner

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fox Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
