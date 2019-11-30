|
DRACUT
Cecelia Carol (Bacak) Durand, age 72, passed away at High Pointe in Haverhill, MA with her loving husband by her side. She was the dear wife of James Nolan, with whom she spent 37 years of marriage.
Born in San Antonio, TX on November 10, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Opal (Phillips) Bacak. Cecelia graduated from Mass College of Art with a bachelor's degree and went on to work as an artist and quilter for many years.
In her free time, Cecelia loved spending time working with fabric and quilting. She was a talented quilter, as well as a member of the Quilters Guild of Hudson. Above all else though, Cecelia was a devoted wife and mother. She was never happier than when she was spending time with her beloved family.
Along with her husband, Cecelia is survived by her son Joseph C. Durand and his wife Lene Harbott of Redwood City, CA; her siblings, Mark Bacak of Lake Jackson, TX, Pat Clements and her husband Jimmy of Corpus Cristi TX, Kathy Ingram of Corpus Cristi, TX, and Linda Smith of Brazoria, TX, as well as her dear friends and adopted in-laws, Raymond and Anneke Dempsey of Palo Alto, CA.
Cecelia was predeceased by her first husband, J. Charles Durand, who passed in 1979.
Friends and family are welcome to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, December 2, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. At the request of the family, burial will be held privately. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 30, 2019