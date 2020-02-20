|
Cecil Olaf Hanson, 83, of Dunstable, MA joined the love of his life Joanne (Howes) Hanson on Friday, February 14, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Stacyville, Maine, he was the son of the late John and Dora (Giles) Hanson. He graduated from Patten Academy of Patten, ME with the class of 1954. Cecil proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Geneva Conflict. As a young man he had a passion for baseball. He was a proud team member of the Ricker College and Houlton Collegians baseball teams and memories of those games brought him great pleasure. He was an avid sports fan who loved his Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed being with his family and cherished is time with his children and grandchildren at his summer home in Maine as well as Myrtle Beach in the winter. He loved to challenge his children and grandchildren with his other favorite pastime – golf.
Cecil is survived by his sons, Terry and his wife Lisa Hanson of Tyngsboro, Eric and his wife Susan Hanson of Glen Rock, PA; daughters, Karen and her husband Thomas Suvalskas of Marlboro, MA, Kathy and her husband Michael Ogiba of Hudson, NH, Deborah and her husband Guy Durand of Bellevue, Nebraska, Elizabeth and her husband Jamie Roy of Felton, Delaware; 16 Grandchildren, Daniel, Adam and Jacob Suvalskas, Erik, Caitlin and Dillon Hanson, Jeffrey and Austin Ogiba, Seth and Sage Durand, John, Annika, Ryan, and Brady Hanson, Jasmine and Jerimiah Roy; sister, Clara Clark of Patten, ME and many nieces and nephews.
He was the predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020