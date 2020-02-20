Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041

Cecil O. Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil O. Hanson Obituary
of Dunstable

Cecil Olaf Hanson, 83, of Dunstable, MA joined the love of his life Joanne (Howes) Hanson on Friday, February 14, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Stacyville, Maine, he was the son of the late John and Dora (Giles) Hanson. He graduated from Patten Academy of Patten, ME with the class of 1954. Cecil proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Geneva Conflict. As a young man he had a passion for baseball. He was a proud team member of the Ricker College and Houlton Collegians baseball teams and memories of those games brought him great pleasure. He was an avid sports fan who loved his Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed being with his family and cherished is time with his children and grandchildren at his summer home in Maine as well as Myrtle Beach in the winter. He loved to challenge his children and grandchildren with his other favorite pastime – golf.

Cecil is survived by his sons, Terry and his wife Lisa Hanson of Tyngsboro, Eric and his wife Susan Hanson of Glen Rock, PA; daughters, Karen and her husband Thomas Suvalskas of Marlboro, MA, Kathy and her husband Michael Ogiba of Hudson, NH, Deborah and her husband Guy Durand of Bellevue, Nebraska, Elizabeth and her husband Jamie Roy of Felton, Delaware; 16 Grandchildren, Daniel, Adam and Jacob Suvalskas, Erik, Caitlin and Dillon Hanson, Jeffrey and Austin Ogiba, Seth and Sage Durand, John, Annika, Ryan, and Brady Hanson, Jasmine and Jerimiah Roy; sister, Clara Clark of Patten, ME and many nieces and nephews.

He was the predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters.

Hanson

Private visitation at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD was held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held in the spring in Patten Cemetery, Patten, Maine. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Cecil O. Hanson
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -