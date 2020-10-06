TYNGSBORO - Cecile C. (Soucy) Joyal, age 81, a longtime resident of Tyngsboro died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Joyal, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage until his passing in 2005.
She was born in Lowell on April 23, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Eva (Beausoleil) Soucy. She received her education in Lowell schools.
Cecile and her husband were the owners of the former Leo Joyal Furniture Company Inc. in Lowell for many years. After retiring from various computer sales positions locally she worked part time in the deli at Stop & Shop in Hudson, NH. She was also a licensed hairdresser.
She was an avid golfer and she enjoyed singing, dancing, scratch tickets and playing backgammon. She was a member of the "Tyngsboro – Dunstable Old Ladies Card Club" where she played cribbage every week with her close friends Kathy, Trudy and Dottie. She also enjoyed many hours on her bench swing overlooking Lake Mascuppic. Her greatest joy however, was the time spent in the company of her loving family.
Cecile is survived by three sons, Mark Joyal and his wife Debra of Ocoee, FL, Kevin Joyal and his wife Elaine of Brookfield, VT, and Steve Joyal and his wife Paula of Tyngsboro; three daughters, Darlene Dumais of Tyngsboro, Laurie Still and her husband Stan of Ogden, KS, and Tammy Joyal and her boyfriend Bob Carroll and his son Casey of Littleton; sixteen grandchildren, Becca, Matt, Jenny, Kristina, Amanda, Angela, Erica, Brittany, Jake, Tyler, Michael, David, Jessica, Forrest, Brandon, and Lexi; eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Renè Soucy, Andrè Soucy, Gerard Soucy, Maurice Soucy, and Donald Soucy.
JOYAL - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cecile's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM followed by her Graveside Service at the Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecile's memory to the American Cancer Society
