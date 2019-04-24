|
|
of Tewksbury Cecile F. Fortier, 88, of Tewksbury, died Sunday, April 21st, (Easter Sunday) 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care. She was married to Richard A. Fortier with whom she celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on January 19, 2019.
Born in Lowell on September 3, 1930 the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Belanger, she was a graduate of St. Joseph High School with the class of 1948, Graduated from Middlesex Community College with a teaching certificate.
Cecile was active in her faith at Holy Family Parish in S. Lowell. She was previously a parishioner at Notre Dame de Lourdes in Lowell. She taught CCD at Christian Family, and volunteered at House of Hope. She retired from Lowell General Hospital Day Care Center. She previously worked for Lowell Public Schools, Little Sprouts, Ideal Tape, and New England Telephone.
Besides her husband, she is survived by nine children. Five sons and daughters-in-law's, Robert and Susan Fortier of Lowell, Paul and Kathleen Fortier of Portsmouth, RI, Gerald and Debra Fortier of Nottingham, NH, Richard and Dolores Fortier of Oxford, MA, and Donald and Carolyn Fortier of N. Granby, CT; four daughters and sons-in-law's, Suzanne and Demos Agiomavritis of Northboro, MA, Denise and Steven Jezak of Lenoxdale, MA, Celeste and Christopher Santos of Tewksbury, MA and Monique and Thomas Casey of Newburyport, MA; a brother and sisiter in-law, Paul and Elaine Belanger of Lowell, MA; a sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Vincent Dennino of Bristol, RI; twenty four grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Theresa Denommee, and Marcelle McCormick. FORTIER Cecile F. Fortier, 88, of Tewksbury, died, April 21st, 2019. Visiting hours Friday April 26 at 10am to 12 Noon at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 12:30pm at Holy Family Parish in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul-Holy Family Parish, PO Box 220, Concord, MA 01742, , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave, in Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019