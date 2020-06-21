Lifelong Lowell resident; 96
LOWELL- Cecile M. (Santerre) Desrochers, age 96, born July 30, 1923, a Lowell resident, passed away at Palm Center, Chelmsford Mass on June 18, 2020. She resided in Lowell all of her life. She was the daughter of Antoine Santerre and Estelle Santerre. She received her education at Franco American Orphanage in Lowell. Cecile was an accomplished seamstress, who enjoyed making outfits for her daughters, especially at Easter time. She loved going to bingo, where she made many friends, who just loved her. A special thanks to all of her bingo buddies. She also enjoyed playing rummy, scrabble with her daughter Jeanne, cribbage, the lottery, watching reruns of old game shows and playing cards with her brother and sister and her long Sunday rides, sometimes stopping for an ice cream or going to her favorite restaurant Stelio's.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Brodsky of Dracut; her son Normand of Hudson, NH and her daughter Louise St. Aubin of Chester, NH. Her sister Rita Santerre, her brother Roland Santerre, her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Diane Belanger, her son Paul Desrochers, her daughter Rachel Landis, and her sister Irene McAvoy.
Mom rest in peace, you will be greatly missed by all who love you; you're in God's hands now.
DESROCHERS - Due to her request, services and burial will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St, Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.