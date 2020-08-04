1/1
Cecile M. (Trevisone) Giordano
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister and Friend

Billerica

Cecile M. (Trevisone) Giordano, beloved wife of the late Maurice Giordano Sr. died Saturday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.

She was born in Malden, MA November 16, 1938 a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Dominica (Gaeta) Trevisone and lived in Malden before moving to Billerica in 1962.

Mrs. Giordano worked at the C&C Egg Store in Woburn and was the former owner of Accurate Construction and ACI Greenhouses in Billerica. In her free time she enjoyed gardening with her husband and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Corinne Delaney and her husband William of Billerica; three sons, Michael Giordano and his wife Maryann, Stephen Giordano and his wife Patricia and Maurice Giordano Jr. and his wife Laura all of Billerica; one brother, Carl Trevisone of Billerica as well as 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

GIORDANO - Of Billerica, formerly Malden, August 1. Cecile M. (Trevisone) Giordano. It being her request a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, Billerica followed by a private burial at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
