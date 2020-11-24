1/1
Cecile M. King
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lempster

Cecile Marie King, 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, at her home in Lempster, NH. She was born on February 16th, 1954 to the late Blanche (Robarge) Plourde and George Plourde in Lowell, MA. Cecile grew up in Dracut, MA. She married James King on September 26, 1971 at Saint Peter's Church in Lowell, MA. In 1985 she moved to NH with her husband and two daughters.

Cecile was a strong, caring person. She was dedicated to her career and her family. She worked at Woodcrest Village, in New London NH, as an RA for almost 20 years. Cecile loved caring for the residents and almost never missed a day of work. She was a very giving woman and always put others before herself. Even during her diagnoses with cancer she continued to give to those around her in many ways. Cecile enjoyed spending time with her family, playing her kindle and had a love for the ocean.

She is survived by her husband, James King, of Lempster, NH. Her daughter Melanie Osgood, son in law Christopher Osgood, granddaughter Isabella Osgood, all of Newport, NH. Her daughter Christine King, son in law Glenn Gregoire, granddaughter Katharyn Contois, grandson Ashton Gregoire, all of Lempster, NH. She is also survived by her sister Marie and Gerry Dunn, of Dracut, MA. Her brother Roger Plourde, of Milford, NH. Her brother Billy and Marsha Plourde, of Lowell, MA. In addition to being the sister of the late Raymond Plourde, of Newport, NH. As well as sister in law of the late Laura Plourde, of Milford, NH.

Her loving spirit shall be remembered through the hearts of many other family and friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers those who wish to give may donate money towards a Remembrance Weeping Willow Tree that laid dear to Cecile's heart. The tree will be planted in the Spring/Summer of 2021 at her home in Lempster. Please contact the family in regards to donations.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery on Summer Street in Newport, NH.



View the online memorial for Cecile M. King

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved