LempsterCecile Marie King, 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, at her home in Lempster, NH. She was born on February 16th, 1954 to the late Blanche (Robarge) Plourde and George Plourde in Lowell, MA. Cecile grew up in Dracut, MA. She married James King on September 26, 1971 at Saint Peter's Church in Lowell, MA. In 1985 she moved to NH with her husband and two daughters.Cecile was a strong, caring person. She was dedicated to her career and her family. She worked at Woodcrest Village, in New London NH, as an RA for almost 20 years. Cecile loved caring for the residents and almost never missed a day of work. She was a very giving woman and always put others before herself. Even during her diagnoses with cancer she continued to give to those around her in many ways. Cecile enjoyed spending time with her family, playing her kindle and had a love for the ocean.She is survived by her husband, James King, of Lempster, NH. Her daughter Melanie Osgood, son in law Christopher Osgood, granddaughter Isabella Osgood, all of Newport, NH. Her daughter Christine King, son in law Glenn Gregoire, granddaughter Katharyn Contois, grandson Ashton Gregoire, all of Lempster, NH. She is also survived by her sister Marie and Gerry Dunn, of Dracut, MA. Her brother Roger Plourde, of Milford, NH. Her brother Billy and Marsha Plourde, of Lowell, MA. In addition to being the sister of the late Raymond Plourde, of Newport, NH. As well as sister in law of the late Laura Plourde, of Milford, NH.Her loving spirit shall be remembered through the hearts of many other family and friends.The family asks that in lieu of flowers those who wish to give may donate money towards a Remembrance Weeping Willow Tree that laid dear to Cecile's heart. The tree will be planted in the Spring/Summer of 2021 at her home in Lempster. Please contact the family in regards to donations.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery on Summer Street in Newport, NH.