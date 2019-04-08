|
Cecile Y. Marchand of Lowell
Of Lowell, Mrs. Cecile Y. (Brouillard) Marchand. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Wednesday morning with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 am, in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorial donations may be made to Ste Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2019