|
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of Saint Rita
158 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
View Map
Cecile Y. Marchand


Cecile Y. Marchand of Lowell

Of Lowell, Mrs. Cecile Y. (Brouillard) Marchand. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Wednesday morning with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 am, in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorial donations may be made to Ste Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
