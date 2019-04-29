|
|
Cecilia Lillian (McLarnon) Maille
Cecilia Lillian (McLarnon) Maille, age 82, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a long period of declining health at the Greenbriar Healthcare Facility in Nashua, NH. She was the wife of the late Maurice J. "Magee" Maille. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Cecilia's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, April 30. from 5 to 7pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at St. Patrick Church, Lowell (time to be announced). Interment will be private. To share your thoughts and memories of Cecilia and to view her complete obituary, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2019