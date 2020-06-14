Chelmsford
Cecilia Lucy (Venezia) LaBella, age 91, of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis F. LaBella. Cecilia and Louis were long-time residents of Billerica. She was born on August 4, 1928 in East Boston, MA and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Antonette (Donatelli) Venezia.
Cecilia had a few different part-time jobs throughout the years, but her true life's work was spent doing what she loved most- taking care of her family. She was a wonderful cook, and her delicious Italian recipes, especially her famous meatballs, have been handed down throughout the family and will live on from them. Cecilia, and her late husband, Louis, shared a love that spanned six decades, and she was truly a devoted wife. Even more so, she was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was tireless in her support of her children and grandchildren and her great love for them was evident in the constant love, care and encouragement she provided. Cecilia was adored by her grandchildren, and her memory and her love will endure through the stories that will be shared with their own children. Her legacy is one of love, of patience, of kindness and compassion; Cecilia devoted her life to her family, and her spirit will forever live on in their hearts.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Louis LaBella and Vincent Gandolfo of Dracut, Stephen and Judy LaBella, also from Dracut and Annette (LaBella) DeBisz, and her husband, Richard, of Chelmsford. She also leaves behind a sister, Margaret and a brother, Charles Venezia, and was a sister to the late Anthony Venezia and Michael Venezia. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stacy LaBella, and her daughter, Cecilia Taucher (Cecilia's namesake), of Billerica, Amy (LaBella) Rossi and her children, Matthew and Margot, of Beechhurst, New York, Megan (LaBella) Martin and her children Nolan and Cora, of Framingham, and Michelle (DeBisz) Wood and her daughter, the newest arrival to the family, Lyla, of Chelmsford.
Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to support myelodysplasia research, the disease to which Cecilia's husband was lost, at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.