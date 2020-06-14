Cecilia Lucy (Venezia) LaBella
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia Lucy (Venezia) LaBella

CHELMSFORD - Cecilia Lucy (Venezia) LaBella, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis F. LaBella.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Louis LaBella and Vincent Gandolfo of Dracut, Stephen and Judy LaBella, also from Dracut and Annette (LaBella) DeBisz, and her husband, Richard, of Chelmsford. She also leaves behind a sister, Margaret and a brother, Charles Venezia, and was a sister to the late Anthony Venezia and Michael Venezia.

She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to support myelodysplasia research, the disease to which Cecilia's husband was lost, at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, CHELMSFORD. For complete obituary and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved