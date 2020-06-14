Cecilia Lucy (Venezia) LaBella
CHELMSFORD - Cecilia Lucy (Venezia) LaBella, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis F. LaBella.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Louis LaBella and Vincent Gandolfo of Dracut, Stephen and Judy LaBella, also from Dracut and Annette (LaBella) DeBisz, and her husband, Richard, of Chelmsford. She also leaves behind a sister, Margaret and a brother, Charles Venezia, and was a sister to the late Anthony Venezia and Michael Venezia.
She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to support myelodysplasia research, the disease to which Cecilia's husband was lost, at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, CHELMSFORD. For complete obituary and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.