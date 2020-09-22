1/1
Celeste Lisi
1957 - 2020
Hudson, NH

Celeste (LeBel) Lisi, 63, a resident of Hudson, NH for 35 years, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 18th at the Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, NH.She was born on January 8, 1957 in Lowell, MA, daughter of the late Paul R. LeBel and Theresa A. (Souza) LeBel-Goff. She is survived by her husband Patrick Lisi, three daughters Bridget Carkin and her husband David, Sr., Vanessa Lisi, and Rachel Lisi, a twin sister Celine Olsen and her husband Richard, a sister, Patrica Martin as well as two grandsons David Carkin Jr. and Brendan Carkin and several nieces and nephews.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd from 4pm - 7pm in the DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME, 50 FERRY ST. IN HUDSON, NH. All guests are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and to please be mindful the social distancing guidelines that are in place. A private burial for the family will be held in Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Celeste's loving memory to to help others with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Please consider donating to the Arthritis Foundation at: www.arthritis.org/donate To share an online message of condolence or for directions, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com THE DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON, NH IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Ferry Street
Hudson, NH 03051
(603) 882-9431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
