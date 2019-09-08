|
Chanel A. Hudon, age 90, a resident of Lowell, died on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Born in Lawrence on May 21, 1929, he was a son of the late Isidore and Julia (Desrosiers) Hudon.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and a longtime parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Parish.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Deran's Candy Company for several years.
Chanel enjoyed playing cribbage, listening to music, and gardening.
He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and for over 20 years was a volunteer with Shanahan Tours on its yearly visit to St. Anne's Shrine in Canada. A giving person, Chanel found joy in helping others.
He is survived by a brother, Paul Hudon of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Therese Hudon of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Florence Coutu, Loretta Bolduc, Alphonse, Gerard, and Robert Hudon,, and Doris Nadreau.
Chanel A. Hudon. In accordance with his wishes, his remains were gifted to Boston University for the purpose of medical research and education. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass to be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to a . For online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by the R.W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket Street, Lowell.
