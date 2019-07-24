Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chanhom Chandaoleuang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chanhom Chandaoleuang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chanhom Chandaoleuang Obituary
of Lowell, MA

Lowell

Chanhom Chandaoleuang, 89, of Lowell, MA died Saturday, July 20th 2019 unexpectedly at her home. She was married to the late Daoleuang. Born in Vientiane, Laos, Chanhom was the daughter of the late Noundi Akkhahath.

She came to the United States in September of 1984 and became a citizen in 2000. She was a member of the Watlao Mixayaram Budhist Temple of South Lowell. Chanhom loved music and floral arts & crafts.

She is survived by her sons, Kom Chan of Surrey, British Columbia, Somnuke Senechiame of Lowell, MA, Bounsong Senechiamg of Lowell, MA, Phakhanxay Chandaoleuang of Lowell, MA, Chayphet Chandaoleuang of Lowell MA, her daughters Malaythong Sengsavang of Lowell, MA, Vasana Southivong of Lowell, MA, Vilayvanh Chandaoleung of Lowell, MA, her fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews.

Chandaoleuang

LOWELL, MA, died SATURDAY JULY 20TH 2019. Visiting hours FRIDAY 3 to 7 PM. Funeral SATURDAY at 8:00 AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a service at MERRIMACK CREMATORY in MERRIMACK, NH. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Chanhom Chandaoleuang
Published in Lowell Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now