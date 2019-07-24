|
Chanhom Chandaoleuang, 89, of Lowell, MA died Saturday, July 20th 2019 unexpectedly at her home. She was married to the late Daoleuang. Born in Vientiane, Laos, Chanhom was the daughter of the late Noundi Akkhahath.
She came to the United States in September of 1984 and became a citizen in 2000. She was a member of the Watlao Mixayaram Budhist Temple of South Lowell. Chanhom loved music and floral arts & crafts.
She is survived by her sons, Kom Chan of Surrey, British Columbia, Somnuke Senechiame of Lowell, MA, Bounsong Senechiamg of Lowell, MA, Phakhanxay Chandaoleuang of Lowell, MA, Chayphet Chandaoleuang of Lowell MA, her daughters Malaythong Sengsavang of Lowell, MA, Vasana Southivong of Lowell, MA, Vilayvanh Chandaoleung of Lowell, MA, her fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews.
