Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
130 Andover Rd
Billerica, MA
View Map
Charlene A. Anderson


1961 - 2019
Charlene A. Anderson Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,

Daughter, And Sister

Billerica

Charlene A. Anderson age 57, beloved wife of Alan Anderson died Thursday at the Lahey Hospital after a brief illness with her family by her side.

She was born in Woburn, November 30, 1961, a daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Sanises) Souza of Billerica and she was a lifelong Billerica resident.

Charlene worked for Ceridian for many years and most recently became a Customer Service Supervisor for Brady People ID four years ago. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family in Maine.

Besides her husband and parents, Charlene is survived by her daughters, Nicole Sadie and her husband Daniel of Nashua, NH and Michelle Jelley and her husband Stephen of Merrimack, NH; her brother, Richard Souza and his wife June of Tewksbury and her grandchildren, Kaleb Sadie and Ethan Jelley.

ANDERSON

Her funeral will be held Monday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , www.massri.wish.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



View the online memorial for Charlene A. Anderson
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 10, 2019
