Charlene F. Young

Charlene F. Young Obituary
Charlene F. Young of Pepperell

Charlene F. Young of Pepperell passed away July 30, 2019 at the advanced age of 102 years surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA. Visitation will be held from 10 AM-12 PM followed by a funeral service at noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will follow at Association Cemetery - Pepperell, beside to her beloved husband, Wesley. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete notice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 3, 2019
