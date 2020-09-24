Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
And Sister
Billerica – Charlene M. Correnti, Age 73, beloved wife of Robert M. Correnti died Monday at the Wood Haven Senior Living in Tewksbury with her family at her side.
She was born in Lowell, October 15, 1946, the daughter of the late Charles and Cecile (Baribeault) Freitas. She was raised in Lowell and moved to Billerica in 1976.
Charlene was employed at the Bank of America in Boston for 30 years prior to her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Andrew Church in North Billerica and was a former choir member and a former Town Meeting member. Charlene loved heading straight to the sale rack of her favorite department stores; and, she relished the opportunities to do so in her many years working in Boston. Indeed, she passed this love along to her daughters, too. She became a kid again with each trip she made to Disney World, affectionately (or was it wishfully?) referring to Cinderella's Castle as "my castle." Ever patriotic, this same love was extended to the Statue of Liberty with each trip to New York City, where she proudly deemed it, "my statue." Known for her sense of humor, Charlene enjoyed nostalgic stories and a good wisecrack—although she'd sometimes have difficulty getting to the punch line amidst laughing at her own jokes. She loved her grandchildren dearly; and, she did not let illness prevent her from actively playing with them. When her grandson was born, you guessed it, she referred to him as "my baby."
Besides her husband, Charlene is survived by her daughters, Cara Moore and her husband Steven of Sanford, FL and Courtney Adams and her husband Milo of NY, NY; her brother, Ronald Freitas and his wife Lorraine of Lowell and her grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Moore.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Andrew Church and a private burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Charlene M. Correnti