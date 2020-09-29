1/1
Charlene Nutter
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Mother, Grandmother

Lowell

Charlene Nutter, 67, of Lowell, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, William Nutter.

Charlene was born in Lowell on August 12, 1953, a daughter of the late George and Bessie (Metropolis) Strombos.

She was raised in Lowell and graduated Lowell High School in 1970. Charlene received her nursing degree from UMass Lowell. She was a dedicated nurse offering her skillful care and compassion to a multitude of patients over the years. Among her many interests Charlene enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Charlene is survived by her four children: Gregory Corbin and his wife Noelle of Holden, MA, Jacob Corbin and his wife Kirsten of Hampton, NH, William Nutter of Shirley, MA Stephanie Nutter-Mobley of Lowell, MA and her daughter- in- law Jennifer Nappila of Lunenburg, MA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends. She also leaves her sister Susan Braney of Boxboro, MA.

Due to current gathering restrictions there will be no calling hours. Her funeral service will be at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 29. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements under the direction of M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, Directors, Louis M. Fazio III and Scott Laurin. Please visit our website to express your condolences, laurinfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Charlene Nutter

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved