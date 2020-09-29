Beloved Mother, Grandmother
Lowell
Charlene Nutter, 67, of Lowell, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, William Nutter.
Charlene was born in Lowell on August 12, 1953, a daughter of the late George and Bessie (Metropolis) Strombos.
She was raised in Lowell and graduated Lowell High School in 1970. Charlene received her nursing degree from UMass Lowell. She was a dedicated nurse offering her skillful care and compassion to a multitude of patients over the years. Among her many interests Charlene enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her four children: Gregory Corbin and his wife Noelle of Holden, MA, Jacob Corbin and his wife Kirsten of Hampton, NH, William Nutter of Shirley, MA Stephanie Nutter-Mobley of Lowell, MA and her daughter- in- law Jennifer Nappila of Lunenburg, MA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends. She also leaves her sister Susan Braney of Boxboro, MA.
Due to current gathering restrictions there will be no calling hours. Her funeral service will be at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 29. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
