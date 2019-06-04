|
|
Loving son, brother and uncle LOWELL Charles A. Gargiulo Jr., a resident of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019 at the young age of 46.
Born in Lowell on August 16, 1972, he was the loving son of Charles A. Gargiulo Sr. and Jeanne M. (Graham) Gargiulo.
He was educated in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School where he was awarded most valuable cross country runner in the Merrimack Valley in 1990. He then attended UMASS Lowell where he received his bachelor's degree in Political Science and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Charles continued his education at the California State University Fullerton where he earned his Master's Degree in Film.
Charles enjoyed music and was a huge sports enthusiast. He loved his family and cherished his nieces and nephew as if they were his own.
Surviving him in addition to his parents are a sister, Belinda Gargiulo and her longtime companion Abzalon Suero of Pepperell; four nieces, Tatiana Suero, Natasha Suero, Shantel Suero and Alicia Suero; a nephew, Jonathan Suero; his best friend Miriam Long of Lowell; and lifelong friends that were more like brothers, Matt Shapiro and Jose Vasquez. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. GARGIULO Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. A Prayer Service will take place during the visitations at 6:30 p.m. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 4, 2019