World War II Navy Veteran,
Purple Heart Recipient
LOWELL
Charles A. Lyle, Jr., 97, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeannine M. (Gervais) Lyle.
Born in Nashua, NH on February 16, 1922, he was a son of the late Charles A. and Mary (Lee) Lyle.
Mr. Lyle served with the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Yorktown. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the battle of Okinawa when a Kamikaze hit the ship.
Following the war he served the City of Lowell as a firefighter with Engine 10 in Pawtucketville. He was a member of the Firefighter's Association and Firefighters's Union Local 853.
He was a communicant of St. Rita Church.
He leaves two sons, Peter C. Lyle and his wife Patricia (Doyle) of Oahu, HI, and Stephen M. Lyle of Lowell; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Peavey and her husband Robert of Virginia Beach, VA and Patricia Anne Gotham and her husband Jerry of Lowell; three grandsons, Robert and Michael Peavey and Colin Lyle; also several nieces and nephews. Mr. Lyle was a brother of the late Robert, Clayton and James Lyle, Virginia Elwell and Dorothy Meikle.
LYLE
Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Lyle's Life Celebration on Thursday, Oct 24, from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning, Oct. 25, at 10 AM in St. Rita Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019