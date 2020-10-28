1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" Twombly
1942 - 2020

Boxborough

Charles A. "Chuck" Twombly, 78 and a resident of Boxborough passed away peacefully in Concord on Friday October 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Chute) Mongelli.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, Chuck is survived by his children and step-children; Charles "Chuck" Twombly, Jr. and his wife, Julie of IL, Steve Mongelli of Townsend, Karen Tuck and her husband Michael of Townsend and James Mongelli of Pepperell. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Chuck is predeceased by his step-brother, Louis Martone.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Chuck on November 7, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. His memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 12:00pm. Interment in Westview Cemetery, Lexington will be private.

To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Charles A. "Chuck" Twombly

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
NOV
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
