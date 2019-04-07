|
|
Charles B. Long
Korean Navy Veteran
BILLERICA - Charles "Chuck" B. Long, age 84, beloved husband of Helen T. (Ellis) Long died Friday at their home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Evanstown, PA, May 26, 1934, a son of the late Charles and Josephine (Golomb) (Long) Cheplic and was raised in Pennsylvania before moving to Brockton and then moved to Billerica 49 years ago. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Chuck was employed as an Engineer for Honeywell for 27 years and later worked at the Spire Corp. for 18 years before his retirement. He was a member of the St. Andrew's Bowling League for 38 years and was a former member of the Billerica Knight of Columbus and Billerica Elks.
Chuck enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed the summer vacations spent in Maine at Point Sebago with his family and extended family. Chuck was always ready to share a joke or two with anyone including his signature "unique rabbit" joke.
The family would like to thank the Lahey at Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Chuck and a special thanks to Wendy, Tammy and Tiffany.
Besides his wife, Chuck is survived by his daughters, Julie Rondeau and her husband Roger of Nashua, NH and Charlene Lavey and her husband Thomas of Brookline, NH; his son-in-law, Michael Cirrone of Merrimack, NH; his brothers, Steven and Daniel Cheplic of PA; his sister, Sandra Barrett of PA and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Janet Cirrone and brother of the late Patricia DuCarme.
LONG - Of Billerica, April 5, Charles "Chuck" B. Long, Funeral Tuesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2019