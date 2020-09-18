Lowell
Charles Borges Jr. of Lowell passed away at age 92 on August 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Anne (Mulligan) Borges and had just celebrated 68 years of marriage on August 17th. Charlie was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Roderigues) Borges and was born in Lowell on January 29, 1928. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and friend.
Charlie was brought up in the Back Central St. neighborhood of Lowell and attended local schools.
After high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he attained the rank of Radioman Third Class. After completing his Naval Service, he broadened his education at Burdett College in Boston, MA after which he began his civilian career as a cost accountant at National Research Corporation in Boston, MA. He then worked at Southwell Combing Company in North Chelmsford, MA for 22 years first as an office manager and advanced to the position of Controller. For many years he was a member of the National Association of Accountants. He was subsequently employed by Spartacus Corporation prior to his retirement.
In retirement, Charlie and Mary Anne spent 22 years wintering in sunny Naples, FL, relaxing, reading and enjoying their favorite pastime together, dancing.
Charlie and Mary Anne were active members of the Alpine Square Dance Club where they met so many wonderful friends and created special memories. They were also life time members of the Square Dance Foundation.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Anne, three Daughters, Gail Borges of North Chelmsford, Karen Cross of Lowell, MA and her significant other Philip Jean, Susan Moran and her husband William of West Yarmouth, MA, three grandchildren, Megan (Moran) Gagnon of Plympton, MA and her husband Michael, Sean Moran of West Yarmouth, MA and Olivia Tousignant of North Chelmsford, MA, two great grandchildren, Gavin and Brady Gagnon, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister, Delores Pestana of Dracut, MA
Charlie was an avid reader, stamp collector, coin collector and loved to dance. He will be missed by all.
A graveside memorial service with Honor Guard Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery, 90 River Rd., Tewksbury, MA. All attendees are requested to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Flr., New York, NY 10001 or ALZFDN.org View the online memorial for Charles "Charlie" Borges Jr.