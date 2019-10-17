|
|
Chief Charles C. Chronopoulos
formerly of Tyngsboro, MA
Chief Charles C. Chronopoulos, 87 of Brooksville Florida, formerly of Tyngsboro, MA passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the HPH Hospice Care Center with his loving wife by his side.
He was born August 1, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts and came to Brooksville in 2004 from Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. He grew up in Allston, Massachusetts near Braves field where his love of baseball was born. As a result of his frequent visits to Braves Field and interaction with the players, he became bat boy for the Boston Braves Organization for 10 years. He was signed to play pro ball for the Boston Braves, then was drafted and signed up for the United States Marine Corps. He served as Sergeant with the Military Police until his discharge in 1955.
He met his wife Caroline, also serving in the United States Marine Corps., and they married in 1955. Charlie suffered a severe ankle injury while playing ball for the US Marine team and was unable to continue his baseball career with the Braves organization after his discharge.They finally settled in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts in 1956 where they raised their 3 children. Charlie began his Massachusetts law enforcement career at the Billerica House of Correction, then joined the Tyngsboro Police Dept. as a patrolman. He progressed through the ranks to become the Chief of Police and proudly served the Town of Tyngsboro until his retirement in 1997.
He is preceded in death by his parents who immigrated from Greece, Chronis Chronopoulos and Sophia (Karathanasi), and brothers, Christopher Chronopoulos, and Theodore Chronopoulos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Caroline Maxine Chronopoulos (Culp); his daughter, Charlene C. Chevalier (Brooksville, FL); his Sons, Charles C. Chronopoulos and wife Sandra (Hattenburg) of St. Petersburgh, FL; Christopher C. Chronopoulos and wife Nina (Betz) of Nashua, NH; his beloved grand-children, Aimee Lynn Chevalier (Brooksville, FL); Charles Christos Chronopoulos and his wife Corinne (Erickson) of Peterborough, NH; Joshua Taylor Chronopoulos and his wife Kristine (Costello) of Raleigh, NC; Chelsea Lynn Chronopoulos of Red Bank, NJ; and Ashley Caroline Chronopoulos of Virginia Beach, VA.; and his beloved great-grandsons, Alexander Michael Chevalier and Counsel Lawrence Chronopoulos.
He has several nieces and nephews who have been a large part of his life and always very special to him.
CHRONOPOULOS - Chief Charles C. Chronopoulos, 87 of Brooksville Florida, formerly of Tyngsboro, MA passed away Oct. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 3 to 7pm at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 10am at Saint Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 W. Hollis St., Nashua, NH with interment at NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Charlie's memory to either: Saint Phillips Greek Orthodox Church of Nashua, NH; HPH Hospice of Brooksville, FL; or Samaritans Purse. Online guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019