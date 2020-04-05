|
Lowell
Charles Christopher Kourkoulakos, 73, died peacefully at home on April 2 surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Charles was born in Lawrence, MA on Columbus Day on October 12, 1946 earning his middle name Christopher. His father Michael was a machine shop teacher at Greater Lowell Technical High School, where Charles later taught, and his mother Ann Pellegrino was a homemaker. Charles was the oldest of three siblings, to be followed by his sister Thea and his brother Sam.
Charles graduated from Lowell High School in 1964 where he met his wife Bessie. He went on to complete undergraduate and graduate studies at Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell) in Plastics Engineering. As a newlywed, Charles spent a year in Akron, Ohio, working in the corporate sector. The couple soon longed for their family and moved back to Lowell where Charles pursued a teaching career with summers off for beach days and camping trips. Charles retired from teaching as a Physics teacher at Greater Lowell Technical High School.
Charles found joy in the mountains, hiking up or skiing down them. He prided himself on a manicured green lawn, neat stacks of firewood in the backyard, and the freshly stained redwood exterior of his home. He relished a good meal with his family, and there was always room for a scoop of stracciatella gelato or a slice of pizza.
Charles leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Bessie; his son Michael, daughter-in-law Natalie, and their three children, Luke, Gabriel, and Gwen with whom Charles shared many ski runs; his daughter Anna-Maria, her partner Ernesto, and their two girls, Clara and Eva in the San Francisco Bay Area who were always game for a day trip and culinary adventures. Charles is also leaving behind in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
A private funeral service was held at Westlawn Cemetery with close family and friends due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19. A Celebration of Charles's life will be announced at a later date so that his friends and family may attend.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church by mail to 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854 or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell to ensure that the youth of Lowell have food and support during this time of extraordinary need. Please send donations by mail to 657 Middlesex St., Lowell, MA 01852 or online at www.lbgc.org. For online condolences visit ChelmsfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020