Charles Dana "Pete" Palmer
Charles Dana "Pete" Palmer, US Army retired, died November 9, 2019, at the age of 92, in Washington, DC.
Born in Lowell, MA on August 16, 1927, he was the son of Dana and Elizabeth Skinner Palmer and the grandson of Charles Dana Palmer, mayor of Lowell 1888-1890. He was educated in the Lowell city schools. He was graduated from Lowell High School, where his father was a physics teacher and the assistant principal overseeing the veterans' program for the GI Bill in the waning years of WWII. Although a child of the depression, he frequently reminisced throughout his life of an idyllic New England boyhood in Belvedere with his 3 sisters and many friends. His grandfather, Charles Palmer had been a popular former mayor of Lowell (1888-1891).
Before entering West Point in the summer of 1945 (from which his father graduated in 1913), he enlisted in the US Army at 17 and spent the summer of 1945 training at the University of Connecticut. At West Point, he excelled as an intramural distance runner and skiier. Here began a life-long love of running eventually competing in 18 marathons over a span of 40 years. Graduating in 1949, he was first posted to Fort Riley, KS. It was on Christmas Eve of that year that he met Miss Jane Willard, also of Lowell, who would become his wife of more 67 years.
As newlyweds, Jane and Pete enjoyed la dolce vita in Trieste, Italy, where Pete served as a company commander at the UN Protectorate. Following this assignment, Pete and Jane would remain devoted enthusiasts of all things Italian. Returning to the US, Pete joined the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper at Ft. Bragg, NC. After a subsequent posting to Ft. Benning, GA, he served in Korea for 16 mos. Upon his return, he served as advisor to the US Army Reserve unit based in Boston. That same year Pete ran his first Boston Marathon placing 52nd.
In 1960, he was assigned to the 504th regiment of the 82nd Airborne in Mainz, Germany and the family enjoyed much adventure and travel throughout Europe. Assignment to the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS followed in 1963. He then went on to earn an MA in American History at the University of Oklahoma.
Following that the family moved to Tampa, FL where Pete served at Strike Command HQ, MacDill AFB. Promoted here to Lt. Col. And enjoying the Florida climate, he took up sailing, tennis and golf.
A tour in Vietnam as advisor to the 1st Division of ARVN, based in Hue, followed. Returning from Vietnam, he was posted to Ft. Jackson, SC where he retired in 1971 and went back to school, earning an MBA from the University of SC.
He then joined Milliken Corp. in Spartanburg, SC, where he and Jane eventually opened two Hallmark Card stores and enjoyed twenty successful years. He was and active member and President of the Retired Officer's Association of the SC Upstate and a member of the Piedmont Club. All the while Pete volunteered many hours as a tutor of higher math for high school and college students in the Spartanburg community. He greatly enjoyed classical music and learned to play the piano at age 50.
During these years they spent as much time as they could at their second home on Fripp Island, SC. Here, Pete could be found swimming 12 mos. a year in the ocean, no matter the temperature.
Pete was extremely active in the Carolina Chapter of the US track and Field Assoc. as treasurer and membership chair. He administered dozens of races, education programs, and workshops for more than a decade. He was a founding member of the Spartanburg running club, the Spartanburg Striders.
All the while, Pete pursued more marathons and long-distance biking. In his seventies he retraced a boyhood bicycle trip through western New England with Jane meeting him every night or two along the way.
He skied in Colorado and Utah regularly until his eightieth year with a group of younger friends (who were "only" in their sixties) and with his grandchildren. An exceptional athlete, he also loved hiking Mt. Washington, playing handball, and ice-skating. In 2006, he and Jane moved to Knollwood in Washington, DC and divided their time between there and Fripp Island, SC. Pete and Jane remained close to family and friends in Lowell. They especially cherished time spent with Anne and Jean Sweatt out at Rock Pond.
Pete also dedicated much time over many years working to restore and secure the preservation of his family cemetery, The Hildreth Cemetery, in Lowell. He was an active and fun-loving grandfather to Caroline and Charles. "Duty, Honor, Country" he personified until his final roll call.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Valeria Willard Palmer of Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte Palmer Lekakos (Chris) of Chevy Chase, MD; two grandchildren, Caroline Palmer Lekakos and Lance Cpl Charles Palmer Andrew Lekakos, USMC; brother-in-law, Donald Aldrich of Fripp Island, SC and 11 nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his three sisters; Pegg Palmer Costello of Lowell, MA; Elinor Palmer Lynch of Concord, MA and Hildy Palmer Aldrich of Fripp Island, SC.
Graveside services will be held later at the Hildreth Family Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hildreth Family Cemetery Fund at the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, 100 Merrimack St. #202, Lowell, MA 01852.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019