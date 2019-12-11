|
Charlie Dean, age 68, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away suddenly on November 26, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 10 am to 12 noon in the Parish Hall at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. For his complete obituary or online condolences please visit, www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019