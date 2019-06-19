|
|
WW II Navy Veteran
Billerica
Charles E. Bailey Sr. age 92, husband of the late Alice P. (Nagle) Bailey died Monday at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boston, May 19, 1927, a son of the late George and Ellen (Monroe) Bailey and was raised in Cambridge and Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1975. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and served on the destroyer escort U.S.S. Dayton. On returning home, Charles married his childhood sweetheart Alice.
Charles was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years. He started as a mail handler at the South Postal Annex and was accepted as a candidate for the newly formed U.S. Postal Police. He retired in 1986 and spent all of his time with his wife and loving family.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Smith with whom he resided, Karen Kneeland and her husband John of Somerville and Sandra Corda and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH; his son, Steven Bailey and his wife Mary (Brydges) of York, ME; his thirteen grandchildren, Charles Bailey III of Florida, Keith Bailey and his wife Monica (Martin) of Missouri, Shawn Smith and his wife Robin (Bilodeau) of Merrimack, NH, Jason Kneeland and his wife Tracie (Ashmore) of North Attleboro, Craig Kneeland his wife Tina (Gannett) of Methuen, Kerry Foster and her husband Robert of Somerville, Steven Bailey Jr. and his wife Kimberly of N. Berwick, ME, Paul Bailey and his wife Heather (Soucie) of York, ME, Jennifer Young of York, ME, Wendy Sullivan, Alison Suchecki and her husband Michael, Patrick Sullivan, Brianne Chambers and her husband Brian all of Nashua, NH. The joys of his life, his great grandchildren, Aiden and Colby Smith, Connor, Dillon, Taylor, Declan, Owen, Noah and Cole Kneeland, Lilly, Camden and Amelia Foster, Hannah Joyce, Austin, Gavin and Riley Suchecki, Kallie and Logan Sullivan, Cullen and Bailey Chambers, Jack Bailey, Abigail Bailey, Jesse and Elijah Terhune, Paige and Ethan Bailey, Caitlyn, Emily and Matthew Young. His sister, Mary Jean Nason of Wakefield, NH. He was the father of the late, Charles E. Bailey Jr. and father-in-law of the late George T. Smith Jr.
BAILEY
Of Billerica, June 17, Charles E. Bailey Sr. Funeral Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at 12:05 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Church, 45 Talbot Ave., Billerica, MA 01862. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019