|
|
of Billerica
Billerica
"God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arm around you and whispered, come to me."
Charles E. "Charlie" Carroll, Sr., age 76 of Billerica, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with myelofibrosis. He is the beloved longtime companion to Susan VanArsdale of Methuen. He was born in Chelsea on March 10, 1943.
Charlie was the proud owner of New England Frame of Billerica, a company in which he established in 1970. He had a passion for being outdoors especially on the water on his boats in the summertime and snowmobiling in the wintertime. Charlie also enjoyed traveling and cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by a son, Charles E. Carroll, Jr. and his longtime companion Angela, of Nashua, NH; his grandchildren, Breanna Carroll, Charles Carroll, III, and Elizabeth Carroll; his great-granddaughter, Ellie Jean Carroll; his sister, Patricia Powers of Somerset; his daughter-in-law, Lori Carroll and her longtime companion Jay Carey, of Billerica; and is also survived by George Carroll.
He is predeceased by a son, Robert Carroll; and his former wife, Patricia (Muise) Carroll.
Carroll, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday, February 19, at 9 A.M., from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 A.M. in St. Theresa's Church, 466 Boston Rd. Billerica. Interment will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica.
Calling hours are Tuesday, from 4 to 8 P.M. in the funeral home. Charlie's family would like to express their appreciation to the entire team on Lunder 10 at Mass General hospital where he received exceptional care, treatment and compassion in the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to "Caring For A Cure", c/o Mass General Hospital, Lunder 10, 55 Fruit St. ATTN: Caring For A Cure, Boston, MA 02114 or by visiting giving.massgeneral.org/caring-for-a-cure.
www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Charles E. Carroll, Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020