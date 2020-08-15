Charlotte and family, so sorry for your loss...I will always remember Buddy smiling and always making us laugh at family gatherings....He had a big heart; he always went out of his way ....he was caring and loving and we will always remember him....May he be at peace now with the Lord and his mom and dad and brother. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers...Sending you our deepest sympathy. Love,

Mary Ann..... Peace and God bless~

Mary Ann Morin

Family