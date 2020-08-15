…Veteran, Civilian Employee at Hanscom A.F.B.; 78
LOWELL
Charles Eugene Morin Jr., age 78, a retired government employee and Veteran, died peacefully at his Belvidere home on Wednesday, August 12, in the loving care of his family and hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte (Oakes) Morin, with whom he would have celebrated a fifty-third wedding anniversary on September 2nd.
He was born in Cambridge, one of three children of the late Charles and Dorothea (Gorse) Morin Sr., and raised in Somerville where he attended St. Polycarp's Grammar School, and in his teen years Tewksbury. He was a graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School, Class of 1959. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1961, and trained to be a Submarine Fire Control Specialist, based at the Groton Navy Yard. He began his career at Elms Farms in Tewksbury, and continued after his Navy Service at the Boston Navy Yard, Worked at Raytheon, D.C.A.S., NAVPRO, and finally retired from Hanscom in 1996. Never one to remain inactive, in his retirement years he worked at A.E.S. in Peabody, and Home Depot in Reading.
He was a devout Catholic Layman, as a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, where he volunteered at Bingo, and served as a Eucharistic Minister for twenty-five years.
Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Michelle M. Morin and her S.O. David Gill of Lyndeborough, NH, Danielle A. Trout and her husband Timothy Trout of Lowell, and Gabrielle L. Sullivan and her husband Thomas Sullivan III of Little Compton, RI; eight grandchildren, Christian and Zachary Stinchfield, Edward and 2nd Lt. Michael Trout, U.S.M.C., Caroline, Thomas IV, Mary and Charles Sullivan; A sister, Janice Marie Morin of Westborough, a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Morin of No. Andover, who was wife of his late brother, William Morin; his mother-in-law, Anita (Plourde) Oakes of Connors, N.B., Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours, following Covid-19 precautions, on Sunday, August 16, from 3:00 until 5:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Due to the Pandemic Crisis, his Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church and Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Church, Building Fund, 144 E. Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852 are encouraged. For on line e-condolences, visit: www.legacy.com
. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morin family. www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Charles E. Morin Jr.