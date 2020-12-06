Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Charles F. "Charlie" Ravagni, Jr., 73, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Monday November 30, 2020 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford, MA.
Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, December 26, 1946 son of the late Charles F. and the late Grace (Aveni) Ravagni, he attended Wilmington schools and was a graduate of Wilmington High School in 1964.
Charlie went on to attend U/Mass Lowell where he received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Plastics Engineering.
A veteran of the Navy, he proudly served his country as a member of the US Naval Reserve.
Charlie worked at Sweetheart Plastics, Gloucester Engineering and was a Plastics Engineer with Nova Chemicals for many years prior to his retirement.
Among his many interests, Charlie was a small Aircraft Pilot, avid golfer, sports enthusiast and enjoyed his Wilmington High School "mini reunions". However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Charlie is survived by his daughter Caroline C. Sheehan and her husband Timothy of Lowell; two grandsons Graham T. Sheehan and Rory T. Sheehan; a brother George Ravagni and his wife Susan of Wilmington; a sister Donna Palmariello and her husband Vincent of Derry, NH; his good friend and former wife Maryalyce Ravagni of Tewksbury, former sisters in law Patricia Nichols of Charlestown and Cathy Ronan of Lowell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was the brother of the late Inez Fresolo.
Ravagni
Private services were held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributtions in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Charles F. Ravagni, Jr.