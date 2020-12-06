1/1
Charles F. Ravagni Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Charles F. "Charlie" Ravagni, Jr., 73, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Monday November 30, 2020 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford, MA.

Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, December 26, 1946 son of the late Charles F. and the late Grace (Aveni) Ravagni, he attended Wilmington schools and was a graduate of Wilmington High School in 1964.

Charlie went on to attend U/Mass Lowell where he received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Plastics Engineering.

A veteran of the Navy, he proudly served his country as a member of the US Naval Reserve.

Charlie worked at Sweetheart Plastics, Gloucester Engineering and was a Plastics Engineer with Nova Chemicals for many years prior to his retirement.

Among his many interests, Charlie was a small Aircraft Pilot, avid golfer, sports enthusiast and enjoyed his Wilmington High School "mini reunions". However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his daughter Caroline C. Sheehan and her husband Timothy of Lowell; two grandsons Graham T. Sheehan and Rory T. Sheehan; a brother George Ravagni and his wife Susan of Wilmington; a sister Donna Palmariello and her husband Vincent of Derry, NH; his good friend and former wife Maryalyce Ravagni of Tewksbury, former sisters in law Patricia Nichols of Charlestown and Cathy Ronan of Lowell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was the brother of the late Inez Fresolo.

Ravagni

Private services were held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributtions in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Charles F. Ravagni, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved