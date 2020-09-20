1/1
Charles F. "Charlie" Rawnsley
1931 - 2020
of Lowell

Charles "Charlie" Rawnsley, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, the date of his 62nd wedding anniversary.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jennie (Thistle) Rawnsley and the only child of the late Frank and Rosella (Begin) Rawnsley. 

Charlie was born in Lowell on December 7, 1931. He grew up in Somerville and later returned to Lowell where he lived for the past 50 years.

 In addition to spending time with his wife and family, Charlie enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. He was also an avid music lover

throughout his entire life.  Singing karaoke was one of his favorite pastimes during his retirement. He believed that music was the universal language that brought people together in both good times and in bad.

 Charlie will be forever missed by his son Glenn W. Rawnsley of Lowell; son Gary F. and daughter-in-law, Alicia A. (Johnston) Rawnsley of Newburyport and his daughter and son-in-law, Charlene R. and Duncan H. MacLean of Lowell; plus two grandsons, Daniel and Ian MacLean, both of Lowell.

RAWNSLEY-Charlie's life was celebrated at a private service on September 11, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
