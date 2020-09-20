of Lowell
Charles "Charlie" Rawnsley, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, the date of his 62nd wedding anniversary.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jennie (Thistle) Rawnsley and the only child of the late Frank and Rosella (Begin) Rawnsley.
Charlie was born in Lowell on December 7, 1931. He grew up in Somerville and later returned to Lowell where he lived for the past 50 years.
In addition to spending time with his wife and family, Charlie enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. He was also an avid music lover
throughout his entire life. Singing karaoke was one of his favorite pastimes during his retirement. He believed that music was the universal language that brought people together in both good times and in bad.
Charlie will be forever missed by his son Glenn W. Rawnsley of Lowell; son Gary F. and daughter-in-law, Alicia A. (Johnston) Rawnsley of Newburyport and his daughter and son-in-law, Charlene R. and Duncan H. MacLean of Lowell; plus two grandsons, Daniel and Ian MacLean, both of Lowell.
RAWNSLEY-Charlie's life was celebrated at a private service on September 11, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
