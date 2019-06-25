|
Retired Owner of Reekie Trucking
TEWKSBURY
Charles G. Reekie, Sr., age 88, a resident of Tewksbury for over 50 years, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital-Saints Campus on Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Joanne E. "Jean" (LaVertue) Reekie, with whom he celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on December 23, 2018.
Born in Lowell on December 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Norman W. Reekie and the late Ida (Myers) Reekie.
Charlie was raised in Wilmington and attended Wilmington schools.
In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal (Germany), and the National Defense Service Medal for his military service.
Charlie owned and operated Reekie Trucking Company for 34 years. He began his career in trucking hauling meat interstate throughout the Midwest, and later as a contract carrier for Prince Macaroni until his retirement in 1990.
In his retirement, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, and working on old cars.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Charles G. Reekie, Jr. and his wife Linsei, and her two daughters of Cranston, RI, and Edward J. Reekie and his wife Kathleen of Dubuque, IA; two brothers, Norman T. Reekie and his wife Joan, and Raymond W. Reekie and his wife Patricia, all of Tyngsboro; one sister, Joan Roddy of Billerica; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Charlie was the father of the late Catherine A. Whitson, and brother-in-law of the late Brendan Roddy.
Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 9-11 am, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, immediately followed by his Funeral service to be held at the funeral home. Services will conclude at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019