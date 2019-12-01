|
|
of Dracut, MA; 77
Charles H. Davis, Jr, of Dracut, MA, died peacefully at his home on November 27, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. A son of the late Charles H. Davis and Ann (Swenko) Davis, he was born in Adah, PA, on August 22, 1942.
Charlie attended local schools, including German Township High School in McClellandtown, PA, until entering the US Navy. He was extremely proud of his service during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a Petty Officer 2nd Class/Gunner's Mate, and served on both the USS Willis A. Lee and the USS Brownson. Some of his favorite memories were of the ports he visited during his tour of duty, and the friends that he made on ship.
Following an honorable discharge, he relocated to Somerville, MA, where he married Judithe (Bolis) Davis on June 25, 1966. A life-long machinist, Charlie worked as a tool and die maker for Polaroid Corporation in Waltham, MA, for over 30 years. After his retirement, he started his own business, Charlie's RV, a recreational vehicle repair service.
Charlie enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer. He was an active member in the Tyngsboro Country Club's Senior Golf League and took pride in managing the golfers' statistics. Always helping others, Charlie never hesitated to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor. He made friends everywhere he went, and always had a smile to share and a story to tell. His favorite pastimes included his frequent trips to Foxwoods, playing slots on his tablet, and keeping watch over the neighborhood from his chair on the porch.
Along with his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his three children, Marsha J. Davis and her husband Michael Huculak of Minneola, FL, Sharon (Davis) Cornellier of Lowell, MA, and Gary Davis of Cambridge, MA; his grandchildren Daniel Cornellier and Adam Cornellier of Lowell, and Emma Davis of Salem, NH; his sister, Cynthia Davis of Arizona, his sister-in-law Diane Davis of PA; his nephew Daniel Vargas, his wife Connie and their daughter Elena of CA, and his nephew Matthew Vargas and his wife Jessica of CA. He also leaves behind many relatives and close friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William "Buddy" Davis and Donald Davis of PA, and his sister Sandra Vargas of CA.
Davis
Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday, December 3 from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's honor to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843, or to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Charles H. Davis, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019