Beloved husband, patriarch, friend
LOWELL
Charles J. Sadlier, Sr., 88, a longtime resident of Lowell, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a period of declining health. For 66 years, he was the beloved husband of Bessie (Blackie) Sadlier, who died December 19, 2017.
Born December 1, 1930 in Long Island City, New York, but a longtime resident of the Centralville and Highlands neighborhoods of Lowell, he was the son of the late George E. and Elizabeth C. (McPhillips) Sadlier.
Charlie was a graduate of St. Michael's School and Keith Academy, graduating from the latter as Salutatorian and earning a scholarship to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. He graduated from Holy Cross with the Class of 1952 having earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He was a proud member of the Holy Cross Purple Knights Alumni Society. He also took graduate courses at the former Lowell Technological Institute and Northeastern University, ultimately earning his master's degree in mathematics.
Charlie was an early member of the Data Processing Management Association and received its Certificate in Data Processing. He began his career in the computer industry in the mid-fifties with the RAND Corporation. He also worked for several local companies - Raytheon, LTI Research Foundation, System Development Corporation, and GTE. He enjoyed a rewarding and successful career in software development and retired from Verizon Communications in 1999.
For 20 years, Charlie was an Adjunct Professor at what is now UMass Lowell. He taught some of the first courses in computer software during the 1960s, and was at the vanguard of the industry's growth. He was responsible for acquiring the first digital computer at LTI and, along with Jim Doherty, installed and operated the IBM 1620 "Hi Speed Paper Tape Reader" computer.
Charlie was a communicant of St. Margaret Church of Scotland in Lowell. He had served as a Webelos Cub Scout Leader and as a past President of the Parent-Teacher Associations at the Morey and Daley schools. He formerly was a member of the Elks and the Knights of Columbus. He and Bessie also enjoyed square dancing for many years with several local clubs.
Although an enigma to some, if you were privileged to truly know Charlie, then your life was forever enriched. A man of unwavering loyalty and quiet dignity, he loved and respected all within his orbit.
Charlie's family would like to thank the amazing staff of D'Youville Senior Care for the wonderful care and many kindnesses extended to him during the past twenty-six months. He relocated with apprehension because he loved his home so very much, but took to his new venue like a fish to water. He leaves behind many friends, his second family. The family would specifically like to thank the incomparable Amanda, Kristin, Amlah, Doris, Robert, Rida, Marguerite, Colleen and Sara. They are ALL Angels on Earth.
Charlie is survived by four of his five children: Attorney Susan Sadlier-Hrastinski of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Nancy Sadlier of El Cerrito, California, Charles J. Sadlier, Jr. of Greenville, New Hampshire, and Peter Sadlier of Lowell. Eight grandchildren whom he loved very much: Matthew Hrastinski and his wife Julia of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Daniel Sadlier of Oakland, California, Charles J. Sadlier III of Lowell, Kathleen Sadlier of Dracut, Laura Keating and her husband Jon of Windham, New Hampshire, Erin Sadlier, and Page Sadlier, both of Boston, and Shauna Rooksberry and her husband Daniel of Amherst, New Hampshire. Six great-grandchildren: Benjamin Hrastinski, Charles Henry Hrastinski, Penelope Keating, Oliver Keating, Charlotte Ann Rooksberry, and Madison Page Rooksberry. Charlie was pre-deceased by his son Sean who passed unexpectedly in March of 2019; and his brother George who passed in October of 2012.
Sadlier
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 4 until 8 PM. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, at 10:00 AM. Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Charlie's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2019