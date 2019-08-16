Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
144 East Merrimack Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
Charles J. Sadlier Sr.
In Lowell, August 10, 2019. Charles J. Sadlier, Sr., aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Bessie (Blackie) Sadlier. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 4 until 8 PM. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, at 10:00 AM.
Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Charlie's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, 2019
