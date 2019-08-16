|
In Lowell, August 10, 2019. Charles J. Sadlier, Sr., aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Bessie (Blackie) Sadlier. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 4 until 8 PM. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, at 10:00 AM.
Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Charlie's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
