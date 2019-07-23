|
|
Charles J. Vergados
of Lowell; 71
LOWELL - Mr. Charles J. Vergados, 71, passed away Wednesday July 17th at Palm Center after a long journey with cancer. He was surrounded by close friends.
Charles was born February 19, 1948 in Boston, Massachusetts the son of the late Louis C. and Elsa (Silva) Vergados.
Educated through the Lowell schools, Charles also was a graduate of Keith Academy and Lowell State College. He attended Suffolk University School of Law.
He worked for the City of Boston for many years, first in Mayor Kevin White's administration as Director of Bankruptcy Collections; he also served as liaison for the City of Boston law department during the busing crisis in the 70's.
Charles later went on to work at the law firm of Widdett, Slater, Goldman. Prior to retirement in 2010 Charles worked in the retail industry. He will be missed by many in the Lowell community.
He was predeceased by his sister, Elsie Clark and nieces Mary Ann Taylor and Linda Legare and nephew John Clark.
Charles leaves his nieces, Cynthia Hunter and Patricia Kovac, and his dear lifelong friends, Diane Powell, Matt Center and Arthur Frechette.
VERGADOS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Thursday July 25th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. His funeral service will be on Friday morning at 9:00am at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 144 E. Merrimack St., Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 23, 2019