Charles J. Zaker
Beloved Companion
LOWELL - Charles John Zaker, 92, a lifelong resident of Lowell, and the loving companion of 54 years of Ethel Maxwell, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born in Lowell on July 23, 1927, a son of the late
John and Agnes (Alcovakus) Zaker. He was a graduate of the Lowell Schools. Charles was a Navy Veteran of WWII.
After returning home from the war, Charles enrolled in college courses. Charles took excellent care of his mother and sister.
Prior to his retirement, Charles was employed for many years at Hanscom Air Force Base as a Supply Coordinator.
Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and working around his yard. He was particularly fond of his tomato plants. Charles always enjoyed tackling home projects with his brother.
He loved sports, especially baseball and football.
In his 54 years together with Ethel, they enjoyed fine dining and Ballroom Dancing. Charles will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving man. Charles is survived by his companion, Ethel Maxwell; his nieces and nephew Maura Zaker and her boyfriend Mike Coelho of Dracut, Judy Gallagher and her husband Jim Gallagher, Jr. of Tewksbury, and Larry Zaker and his wife Carol of Florida; three grand nieces, two grand nephews, and four great-grandnieces. Charles was the brother of the late Frank, John, and Anna Zaker.
Family and friends are invited to attend his FUNERL SERVICE at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL, on FRIDAY at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the family lot in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019